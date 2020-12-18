ESSEX JUNCTION – A lifelong Essex resident received some gubernatorial recognition Friday during Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly Friday news conference as an “example of how Vermont lights the way.”
According to Scott, “several Vermonters” had reached out and asked the governor to recognize Troy Austin, the organizer of annual “Troy’s Toys” toy drives in Essex, as an example “acts of kindness, service and goodwill happening throughout Vermont.”
“For the past six years, Troy has run a toy drive to help assure kids in his community have something to look forward to during the holiday season,” Scott said. “With COVID throwing a wrench in many traditions this year, Troy got creative to make sure a drive could be done safely.”
The annual drive, which has grown in recent years into a larger event with live music, lit-up trucks and other attractions, was morphed into a drive thru toy drive event held at the Essex High School.
Trucks were still aglow, however, and, according to Scott’s praise for the event, “the people of Essex stepped up, with hundreds of cars coming through and over 1,000 toys donated.”
Austin’s nominators, according to Scott, seemed just as impressed with the Essex native’s willingness to help others not just during the holiday season, but at all times of the year.
“His nominator said Troy is always thinking about how he could help others,” Scott said. “One said that, in addition to the toy drive, Troy spends much of his spare time creating events and activities that bring smiles to the faces of others all year round.”
“Troy,” the governor said, “is an example of how Vermont lights the way.”
