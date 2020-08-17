Essex Sign
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV)

When: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.

Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2MX8tMSIwlYGFAQOith-Q_F.

For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 728 334 554#

Notes for participating:

  • For the minutes, you are asked to provide your full name when speaking.
  • Use the “chat” function of Microsoft Teams only to request to speak; do not use it for comments.
  • Use the “raise your hand” function of Microsoft Teams to request to speak.
  • When not speaking, mute the microphone on your device.

Agenda items of interest:

  • Waive right of first refusal under Farm and Open Lands Contract to purchase lot at 92 Lost Nation Road
  • Approve November 2020 ballot question on moving to Australian ballot budget voting
  • Approve letter of clarification to House Government Operations Committee regarding 3+3 selectboard composition
  • Discussion to prepare for Aug. 20 meeting with Trustees about merger charter
  • Approve bid award for West Sleepy Hollow Road Ditching Project

