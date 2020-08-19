Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV)
When: Thursday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.
Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2NDBcfrHVdIR7eUeko7haxg.
For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 629 475 050#
Notes for participating:
- For the minutes, you are asked to provide your full name when speaking.
- Use the “chat” function of Microsoft Teams only to request to speak; do not use it for comments.
- Use the “raise your hand” function of Microsoft Teams to request to speak.
- When not speaking, mute the microphone on your device.
Agenda items of interest:
- Discussion and possible action to finalize the amended draft merger charter language
- Discussion and possible action to place Merger on the November ballot
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at essexvt.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_08202020-870.