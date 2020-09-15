Where: Online (Live-streamed on RETN’s Facebook page)
When: Tuesday, Sept. 15. An executive session is planned to run from 6-6:30 p.m. with the regular meeting being scheduled to start at 6:31 p.m.
Join the meeting online through Zoom.
To attend, you must register in advance by clicking on the above Zoom link; you will then receive a confirmation email with a link to join the meeting.
During the meeting, if you would like to speak during Comments from the Public, click the ‘Participants’ button from the Zoom menu to see the button to raise your hand. The meeting chair will call on you when it is your turn to speak. When you are finished speaking, please click the button to lower your hand. Participants can also ask questions using the ‘Chat’ button.
Agenda items of interest:
- First read of Policy C29 regarding equity and the U.S. Department of Education’s updated Title IX Policy which has been recommended to be adopted by the school district Oct. 6
- Student report
- School opening report from Superintendent Beth Cobb and COO Brian Donahue
Find the full agenda with notes at ewsd.org/cms/lib/VT02217845/Centricity/Domain/185/09.15.2020%20Board%20NOTES.pdf.