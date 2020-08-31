Where: Online (Live-streamed on RETN’s Facebook page)
When: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.
Join the meeting online through Zoom.
- Meeting ID: 930 1057 3871
- Passcode: 906973
For calling in, dial 929-436-2866.
Agenda items of interest:
- Approval of Policy A25: Delegating authority to superintendent during State of Emergency during COVID-19 pandemic
- Superintendent Report: COVID updates
- Beginning the year with SEL
- Instructional Practices - Hybrid and Remote
- Operations
At 6 p.m., the school board will be engaging in a book discussion: “Getting Started with Policy Governance.” Find full details, including the differing Zoom link, meeting ID, and passcode, here.