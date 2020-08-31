EWSD sign

The Essex Westford School District West Campus offices.

 MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

Where: Online (Live-streamed on RETN’s Facebook page)

When: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Join the meeting online through Zoom.

  • Meeting ID: 930 1057 3871
  • Passcode: 906973

For calling in, dial 929-436-2866.

Agenda items of interest:

  1. Approval of Policy A25: Delegating authority to superintendent during State of Emergency during COVID-19 pandemic
  2. Superintendent Report: COVID updates
  • Beginning the year with SEL
  • Instructional Practices - Hybrid and Remote
  • Operations

Find the full agenda here.

At 6 p.m., the school board will be engaging in a book discussion: “Getting Started with Policy Governance.” Find full details, including the differing Zoom link, meeting ID, and passcode, here.

Recommended for you