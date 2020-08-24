Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees Meeting
Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV)
When: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.
Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2NDBcfrHVdIR7eUeko7haxg.
For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 827 482 137#
Notes for participating:
- For the minutes, you are asked to provide your full name when speaking.
- Use the “chat” function of Microsoft Teams only to request to speak; do not use it for comments.
- Use the “raise your hand” function of Microsoft Teams to request to speak.
- When not speaking, mute the microphone on your device.
Agenda items of interest:
- Consider adoption of revised Village of Essex Junction General Rules and Personnel Regulations which include specifying what the pay increase will be for grade changes and promotions, changes to the overtime section of the Personnel Regulations that impact only EJRP, and changes made to the job structure section
- Request to award sole source purchase of air compressor system for EJFD
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at essexjunction.org/fileadmin/files/Board_of_Trustees/2020_Packets/01_20200825_VB_Packet.pdf.
Village Trustees & Town Selectboard Joint Meeting
Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV)
When: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7:15 p.m. (or immediately following the trustees’ meeting)
Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.
Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2NDBcfrHVdIR7eUeko7haxg.
For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 827 482 137#
Agenda items of interest:
- Discussion regarding state and local education tax
- Discussion of staffing needs for consolidated functions
- Discussion on draft charter and merger priorities
- Appointment of Joint Essex Housing Commissioners (an executive session is anticipated for this item)
Reading File
- Letter from Town Selectboard to the House Government Operations Committee
- Email from Rep. Marybeth Redmond re: H.944 Amendments to the Town of Essex Charter
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at essexjunction.org/fileadmin/files/Board_of_Trustees/2020_Packets/01_20200825_Joint_Packet.pdf.