Town of Essex Selectboard
When: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV
Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.
Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2MX8tMSIwlYGFAQOith-Q_F.
For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 387 691 372#
Notes for participating:
- For the minutes, you are asked to provide your full name when speaking.
- Use the “chat” function of Microsoft Teams only to request to speak; do not use it for comments.
- Use the “raise your hand” function of Microsoft Teams to request to speak.
- When not speaking, mute the microphone on your device.
Agenda items of interest:
- Discussion and potential action on policy on raising of flags and painting of murals on Town of Essex/Village of Essex Junction property
- Discussion and potential action on creation and hire of Town/Village Assistant Manager
- Discussion and potential action on draft merger charter
- Schedule meeting to discuss planning governance in merger charter
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at essexvt.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09082020-878.
Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees
When: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV)
Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.
Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2NDBcfrHVdIR7eUeko7haxg.
For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 320 966 24#
Notes for participating:
- For the minutes, you are asked to provide your full name when speaking.
- Use the “chat” function of Microsoft Teams only to request to speak; do not use it for comments.
- Use the “raise your hand” function of Microsoft Teams to request to speak.
- When not speaking, mute the microphone on your device.
Agenda items of interest:
- Discussion and potential action on policy on raising of flags and painting of murals on Town of Essex/Village of Essex Junction property
- Discussion and potential action on creation and hire of Town/Village Assistant Manager
- Consider request to create ordinance restricting parking on Warner Avenue
- Approve design of park at 1 Main St.
- Discussion on how to publicize merger facts and figures
- Discussion and potential action on merger charter
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at essexjunction.org/fileadmin/files/Board_of_Trustees/2020_Packets/01_20200908_VB_Packet.pdf.