Town of Essex Selectboard

When: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV

Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.

Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2MX8tMSIwlYGFAQOith-Q_F.

For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 387 691 372#

Notes for participating:

  • For the minutes, you are asked to provide your full name when speaking.
  • Use the “chat” function of Microsoft Teams only to request to speak; do not use it for comments.
  • Use the “raise your hand” function of Microsoft Teams to request to speak.
  • When not speaking, mute the microphone on your device.

Agenda items of interest:

  • Discussion and potential action on policy on raising of flags and painting of murals on Town of Essex/Village of Essex Junction property
  • Discussion and potential action on creation and hire of Town/Village Assistant Manager
  • Discussion and potential action on draft merger charter
  • Schedule meeting to discuss planning governance in merger charter

Find the full agenda and meeting packet at essexvt.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09082020-878.

 

Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees

When: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV)

Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.

Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2NDBcfrHVdIR7eUeko7haxg.

For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 320 966 24#

Notes for participating:

Agenda items of interest:

  • Discussion and potential action on policy on raising of flags and painting of murals on Town of Essex/Village of Essex Junction property
  • Discussion and potential action on creation and hire of Town/Village Assistant Manager
  • Consider request to create ordinance restricting parking on Warner Avenue
  • Approve design of park at 1 Main St.
  • Discussion on how to publicize merger facts and figures
  • Discussion and potential action on merger charter

Find the full agenda and meeting packet at essexjunction.org/fileadmin/files/Board_of_Trustees/2020_Packets/01_20200908_VB_Packet.pdf.

