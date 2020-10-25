Essex Selectboard and Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees Special Joint Meeting
When: Monday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV)
Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.
Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2NDBcfrHVdIR7eUeko7haxg.
For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 142 554 11#
Notes for participating:
- For the minutes, you are asked to provide your full name when prompted.
- Use the “chat” function of Microsoft Teams only to request to speak; do not use it for comments.
- Use the “raise your hand” function of Microsoft Teams to request to speak.
- When not speaking, mute the microphone on your device.
Agenda items of interest:
- Approve Town of Essex/Village of Essex Junction Public Works Winter Operations Plan with COVID-19 Impacts 2020-21
- Accept traffic study with change in speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph on Sand Hill Road near Founders Road (Selectboard only)
- Approve passage of revised Motor Vehicles, Traffic and Parking ordinances and warn public hearing for final passage (Selectboard only)
- Discussion about local options tax for March 2021 ballot – Sarah Macy
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at essexvt.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_10262020-1032.
