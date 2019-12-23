10 ‘What’s Left Behind’

On Feb. 7, the Reporter ran a story discussing the parents of Andrew Black and what they experienced through the aftermath of his decision to take his own life.
Andrew, an Essex resident, died in early December of 2018--just hours after purchasing a gun. Earlier that day, the 23-year-old had learned that he was approved for an apartment closer to work. That work was something he was passionate about: brewing.
In the Feb. 7 story, Rob Black--Andrew’s father--was quoted as saying, “Everything was falling in place.”
However, Andrew was still going through something that wasn’t noticeable as he kept his emotions inside. Rob and Alyssa--Andrew’s mother--would learn that Andrew had made his decision to take his life the night before.
The following morning, Andrew walked into a gun store and left less than 30 minutes later with a firearm after passing a background check. He would then take his life before nightfall. Rob and Alyssa believe that if the process wasn’t as quick and easy as it is in Vermont, Andrew might have had more time to think about what he ultimately chose to do--and possibly would have changed his mind.
“It was a kid that was having a bad day. That’s all it was,” Rob said to the Reporter.
In Andrew’s obituary, Rob and Alyssa asked people to consider lobbying legislators for a more reasonable waiting period between the purchase and possession of a firearm in lieu of flowers. That was the start of the Blacks pushing for a “cooling down” period which could help combat impulsive decisions that involved guns. Their initiative quickly received a great deal of support from friends and strangers, civilians and elected officials. Vermont Senator Philip Baruth has been noted as wanting new gun legislation which would include a 48-hour waiting period.