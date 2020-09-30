ESSEX -- Ground has been broken and construction has begun just off of VT Route 15.
The project in progress will soon be the eighth retail branch for SeaComm Federal Credit Union. The building located at 21 Essex Way is expected to be 3,500 square feet and is scheduled to be completed at some point next spring.
“We are very pleased to soon be a part of the Essex community,” said Scott A. Wilson, SeaComm president and chief executive officer. “This new location is an extremely vibrant, growing region which affords us an opportunity to be a part of something exceptional.”
It’s anticipated that the full-service financial center will offer member solutions for financial needs that include personal accounts, auto and recreational vehicle loans, mortgages, business solutions, and investments. It will also have a two-lane drive-through area, an always-open ATM, electronic cash recyclers at the teller stations, and a charging station for electric vehicles.
With its headquarters in Massena, N.Y., SeaComm is largely situated in the Empire State. The Essex location will be just its second in Vermont with South Burlington currently having the only one in service.
Among the subcontractors being used for the project is Ormond Bushey & Sons, Inc., out of Essex Junction, which is tasked with site work, concrete, and asphalt.
Without having done any business yet in Essex, SeaComm had already started giving back to its local communities. At the beginning of the school year, the credit union donated 40 backpacks and student supplies to the Essex Westford School District. This past weekend, SeaComm covered the cost for the first 50 vehicles that were admitted to the Sunset Drive-In in Colchester, helping over 150 moviegoers get in for free.
“We have been very pleased with our reception so far into the market and the opportunity afforded to us by Peter Edelman of Eurowest Retail Partners, L.P. of Essex, Vt., and we look forward to meeting our Essex neighbors,” Wilson added.
SeaComm is a member-owned financial cooperative with more than 49,000 members and over $640 million in assets. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in the Chittenden, Grand Isle, and Franklin counties in Vermont and the St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, and Essex counties in N.Y.