A bill introduced by Vermont Representative Peter Welch that aimed to promote Vermont and other states as destinations for international tourists has been signed into law.
President Donald Trump signed the fiscal year 2020 spending bill which includes bipartisan legislation. It reauthorizes Brand USA—a successful public-private partnership funded at no cost to taxpayers through a user fee on international visitors. Welch’s bill renews the program through 2027 and resolves a funding glitch that threatened its existence.
“The travel and tourism industry is a key driver of Vermont’s economy,” Welch said. “Promoting Vermont as a four-season destination for international visitors will create local jobs and boost the economy in every corner of our beautiful state. This bipartisan win renews the successful Brand USA international marketing program and locks in a stable funding source that will advance Vermont’s reputation as a world class tourism destination.”
Brand USA has a strong track record of attracting international visitors to the United States. In 2018 alone, it brought 1.13 million international visitors to the United States--generating an economic impact of $8.9 billion.