Even, or maybe especially, during a year that has provided so many hardships to so many facets of people’s lives, the Reporter wanted to know: What are people thankful for?
Students and staff at Thomas Fleming Elementary School answered the call.
What are staff members of the Reporter thankful for?
“This year, I am thankful for my bike, which in 2020 I rode over 1,200 miles on. Biking solo this year was both a way to escape my worries and challenge my body. It took me to parts of the state I've never seen before and made me even more grateful to live and work in this beautiful place.” -- Bridget Higdon, Staff Writer
“It might be cliché, but I truly am thankful for my wonderful wife, who’s an even-more amazing mother, and our fantastic son, who’s constantly putting smiles on our faces. In a year when we weren’t able to see our extended families, who live outside of Vermont, very much, it was those two who made everything that much easier and bearable.” -- Mike Nosek, Staff Writer
"After what has been an incredibly challenging year, I'm just thankful my family and friends are still here to celebrate the holidays." -- Michelle Monroe, Executive Editor
"To take away something positive from 2020, it has made me thankful for the amazing friends and family I have. I'm thankful for the time spent reflecting on what is important in life. I have many things to be thankful for and 2020 has brought those things to light." -- Heather Young, Senior Marketing Consultant
"I am grateful that I can experience the amazing beauty of Vermont, and thankful to all the people who work hard to defend the state's natural resources every day." -- Jennifer Delony, Production Editor
