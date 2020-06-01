In a press release issued on Friday, Essex resident Andy Watts declared that he’s running as an Independent candidate for the lone seat of the Chittenden-8-3 district of the Vermont House of Representatives.
“As an Independent, Andy will not be beholden to the goals of the major parties and will truly represent the residents of Westford and the rural part of Essex,” read the release.
Watts was recently elected for this third three-year term on the Town of Essex Selectboard. According to the press release, he’s used the last six-plus years to earn a reputation for doing the necessary research to understand the issues and for listening to input from his constituents.
Watts says he’s used his time on the selectboard to fight for the return of surplus funds to the taxpayers and has limited the impact of municipal service costs to seniors and other fixed-income residents. He played a large role in developing a methodology for focusing the town’s human services funds to where they’re needed--this year’s focus being on mental health, substance abuse, family support, affordable housing, and food insecurity. Additional funds were also allocated to address issues specific to COVID-19.
Watt’s press release states that he has consistently supported property rights and that he’s fought for the recognition of the diverse needs of all Essex residents as a member of the governance sub-committee. He says that he would use his experience as a selectboard member to work hard for the residents of Westford and rural Essex while in Montpelier.
Watts’ volunteer contributions include spending time in the schools and with the Essex Town Boy Scouts. He’s coached soccer and has had a long affiliation with the Essex-Jericho-Underhill Foodshelf. Watts has been a service leader at work--organizing site-wide volunteer events at IBM and GlobalFoundries.
Watts and his wife, Janet, are longtime residents of Essex and raised their three boys together in the town. He also likes to play the ukulele with the neighborhood band and biking and kayaking with his wife.
Watts will be challenging Republican incumbent Robert Bancroft -- the only candidate of the major parties to declare by the May 28 deadline -- who is seeking his fourth-straight term as the Chittenden-8-3 Representative.