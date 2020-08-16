MIDDLESEX -- Early Saturday evening, an Essex resident was involved in a two-car motor vehicle accident but did not sustain any injuries.
Vermont State Police (VSP) reports that troopers from the Middlesex Barracks came across the crash on US Route 2, near Center Road in Middlesex, around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Upon investigation, troopers are said to have determined that the operator of a 2007 Hyundai Azera fell asleep while driving north, crossed the center line into the southbound lane, and collided head on with Hannah Danis, 21, of Essex.
Airbags were deployed in the 2001 Honda Accord Danis was driving. It’s reported that both drivers were wearing seatbelts and that there were no injuries to either party. The Accord was totaled while the Azera sustained damage to the front end of the vehicle on the driver’s side.
The operator of the Azera, Ronald Finkley, 48, of Northfield, was found to have a criminally-suspended license. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and he was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for violating Roadways Laned for Traffic.