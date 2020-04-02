Village trustees seek answers before re-warning annual meeting

A special meeting held online Thursday night provided more questions than it did answers in regards to when the Village of Essex Junction will hold its annual meeting and vote on the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Board of Trustees met “as soon as possible” as initially instructed by law following the originally-scheduled April 1 date for the annual meeting in order to reschedule and re-warn it. However, Trustees President Andrew Brown said they received an email with guidance from the secretary of state and director of elections that municipalities no longer need to follow that protocol this year.
While Thursday’s agenda still included the business item of approving a warning to reschedule it for May 11 and ballot voting for May 18, Deputy Manager Greg Duggan said early in the teleconference that municipalities have been advised by the Vermont secretary of state to “hold off on warning any town meetings, any village meetings for the time being until we have some more dates--some more certainty or clarity around what’s going on with COVID-19.”
Further discussion with village staff members led the board to table the decision until more information about its options moving forward could be provided. The board is scheduled to next meet on April 14 and hopes to have answers at that point.
Questions raised included:
- If a budget is not approved by voters before July 1, what are the ramifications for the village?
- If a budget is not approved in time, does the previous fiscal year’s budget go into effect (and if so, is it for the next full fiscal year or just until a new budget is voted on?) or does the village then have to use its fund balance until a budget is voted on?
- If the village is to use the option of mailing ballots, is it enough to advise the public that people need to contact the clerk if they wish to receive a ballot, or will ballots need to be mailed to every registered voter?
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced on Monday that state lawmakers have given municipalities the leeway to use Australian ballot voting if their charter requires in-person voting from the floor--as well as being able to mail ballots in order to prevent people from needing to physically come together in a common space.
The Board of Trustees is also hoping to align its ballot voting with the Essex Westford School District to make it easier on residents who plan to do both.