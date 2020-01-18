Village trustees authorize purchase of downtown property

One of the 5 Corners in Essex Junction is getting closer to becoming village property as the go-ahead was given to close on the sale during a recent meeting.
The village’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Jan. 14 to give Unified Manager Evan Teich the authorization to close on the potential sale of a parcel of 1 Main Street--a property currently being utilized by the Firebird Cafe and owned by Gabe Handy.
A Purchase & Sale Agreement has already been developed by the village’s attorney and signed by Handy. As part of the agreement, the village will provide him a check for $60,000.
Along with the check, the village will be responsible for paying any fees associated with the survey, deed work, and any other closing costs it may be liable for. According to a village memo, the money will be allocated from the Economic Development budget line item.
The section of land to be purchased by the village will be the front, western parcel of 1 Main Street. Trustees and staff wanted to take control of the land--in part to prevent the property owner from building anything up to the sidewalk which is allowed by zoning regulations for the downtown area. This would keep sight lines clear through the intersection, as well as allowing for the idea of a sign that welcomes people to Essex Junction or the 5 Corners.
Also mentioned for the potentially-purchased land was a space for benches on which people could relax and enjoy the bustling, historic convergence. There was an idea that the existing sidewalk wrapping around from Maple to Main Street would be removed while a direct, connecting sidewalk traversing between the Firebird and village’s parcels would be installed.
If the sale is to be completed, the cafe would have to relocate its tall, pole sign so that it would not interfere with state regulations which prohibit private signs on public property.