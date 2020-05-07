Village, school district to mail ballots for June voting

Local residents will only need to go so far as their mailboxes to have their voice heard in a pair of upcoming votes.
With less than two months left in the fiscal year and running out of time to pass new budgets, the Village of Essex Junction and Essex Westford School District (EWSD) have decided to take advantage of the temporary election law changes enacted by the Vermont legislature in late March. Along with utilizing Australian-ballot style voting instead of voting from the floor, both entities will be mailing ballots to all active voters.
At their respective meetings April 28, the village’s board of trustees and the school board both decided to re-warn their annual voting for June 2. School board members then joined a special trustees meeting on May 5, and the two boards agreed on the option of mailing out ballots.
While voters can still visit polling stations in person, the move to utilize mail will allow residents to avoid coming in contact with others--as well as increase voting turnout.
Similar to if someone requests an absentee ballot, all active voters will be mailed their respective ballot along with a return envelope. However, where absentee ballots require the voter to provide postage to send a ballot back, the village and school district will have to have return envelopes sent with postage already attached.
With nearly 15,000 active voters in Essex, the estimated cost for mailing out ballots is $9,685 with another $7,450 being estimated for return postage. The Village of Essex Junction and EWSD will split the cost for ballots sent to village residents while the school district will cover the cost for ballots sent to the rest of the town.
The two boards decided to only send ballots to active voters instead of all registered voters--the difference being 740 people who have been placed on a challenged voter list by the clerk’s office. Reasons for someone being on that list include not having voted in a few recent general elections or moving out of state following a property transfer. Residents who are curious of their voter status can visit mvp.vermont.gov/ to check, and they can then contact the clerk’s office with any further questions (clerk@essex.org).
Postmarks will not be accepted as a submitted return date for mailings. Ballots that wish to be counted must be returned by 7 p.m. June 2; voters can bring their ballot to a polling station that day starting at 10 a.m. Essex High School is the polling station for village residents, and Essex Middle School is the station for the rest of the town.
The village will still hold its informational meeting the night before voting, however it will be conducted virtually. People can tune in to watch the meeting, set to start at 7 p.m. June 1, on Channel 17’s YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkWMLSqRNKLoyUZQiNoAcQ). They can also join the meeting and speak when the public is given the opportunity through the Microsoft Teams computer software or by calling in; additional details about that can be found at bit.ly/3ch16Bi.