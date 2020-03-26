Both Essex Junction and the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) have opted to delay voting on next year's budgets and elections scheduled for April.
The Village of Essex Junction will not hold its annual meeting on April 1 or elect board members on April 14. ESWD will not be holding its annual meeting on April 13 or its voting the next day.
The village’s Board of Trustees held its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday. However, there was no one in the usual meeting space at its 2 Lincoln Street offices. A pair of unified staff members sat in the 81 Main Street conference room, along with members of the public who still wanted to show up, while the trustees used Microsoft Team to hold a video conference over the internet and discuss the need to postpone the two April events.
Almost simultaneously, the EWSD School Board used Zoom to meet and make the decision to push its elections back as well.
“The intent of cancelling the (annual) meeting and moving it is based on coronavirus and not wanting to put 100, 200 people in the same room at the same time,” said Unified Manager Evan Teich from the 81 Main location.
The trustees’ unanimous vote to delay the annual meeting came on the heels of Governor Phil Scott ordering Vermonters to stay at home earlier Tuesday.
Teich explained that the law allows the trustees to cancel the scheduled date of its annual meeting--but that the board needs to then meet as soon as legally possible to adopt a new warning for when it will be rescheduled. Tuesday’s vote set that special meeting for re-warning on April 2.
Teich went on to say that if the annual meeting is rescheduled for a later date but needs to then be postponed once again, the trustees’ next opportunity is to warn the public of another date that is no sooner than 30 days and no more than 40 days from the reschedule--meaning that the village has two more opportunities to hold the meeting and its budget vote from the floor before the June 30 deadline. He added that the state could change its laws and allow for Australian ballot-style voting, but it hasn’t given that go-ahead just yet.
“I don’t think we have much choice but to move forward with this change,” said Trustee Raj Chawla before the vote.
The board discussed how to spread the message of the meeting’s postponement with the idea of utilizing a mailer being suggested. Trustee Amber Thibeault said she didn’t think that was necessary--believing that people are aware that such a large gathering cannot happen. “Legally, we can’t even do it,” she said about holding the meeting on April 1.
Trustee George Tyler said he’d rather wait until things were finalized and decisions were made about when the vote is actually going to happen so that information could be shared.
The trustees expect that the new date for the annual meeting will be May 11 with voting for village officials taking place May 19.
“It was a decision which simply was necessary to protect the health and safety of our community,” said President Andrew Brown afterwards. “Given the guidance by the [Center for Disease Control and Prevention] and Vermont Department of Health, who are the experts in this matter, we need to do our part in preventing the gathering of more than 10 people. Additionally, we are currently under Governor Scott's ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order. With all of this, it was an easy decision to postpone the Annual Meeting. I appreciate the patience and understanding of Essex Junction residents as we all get through this difficult and unusual time.”
During the school board’s meeting, it was mentioned that the district might try to hold its annual meeting on May 17 with voting to take place on the following day, but a decision on that cannot be made until April 14 when the board will reconvene to discuss--that being the earliest it can do so in order to warn a new date.
“Moving our annual meeting and budget vote is the responsible thing to do given our present situation with the pandemic,” said School Board Chair Martha Heath. “We are working with the village to coordinate the Australian ballot-portion of the meeting. The unknowns are challenging to deal with given that we should have a budget in place by July 1. We appreciate the community’s understanding of our need to keep everyone safe from the virus.”
This story was updated at 10:00 p.m. on 3/28/20.