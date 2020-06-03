While many active voters returned their ballots through the mail before the June 2 election date, polling stations were open Tuesday to accept the remainder of those that wished to be cast for the Village of Essex Junction and Essex Westford School District (EWSD) voting.
The village’s proposed budget of $5,367,655 for FY21 -- $3,670,039 of which will be levied in taxes against the village’s grand list -- passed with a 76 percent approval rate.
The school district’s total proposed budget of $82,585,985 had a 63 percent approval rate while that of the Center for Technology, Essex’s -- amounting to $8,450,019 -- had 77 percent of the votes counted in favor of the 3.4 percent increase.
The village’s Board of Trustees race was uncontested--all three of the names appearing on the ballot cruising to reclaim their respective seats. George Tyler was elected to his fifth three-year term on the board while Dan Kerin was elected to his fourth. Amber Thibeault, who just served the second year of the three-year term won by Elaine Haney in 2018 and then vacated upon her appointment as the selectboard’s chair in 2019, ran and won the opportunity to serve another year and complete the term.
Two of the three EWSD board districts’ seats were also uncontested with incumbents Brendan Kinney -- representing the Town of Essex -- and Andre Roy -- representing Westford -- being selected for another term. The village’s two open seats were contested, however, by three residents with nonincumbents Scott Brown and Erin Kennedy Knox winning the race. Kennedy Knox garnered 1,142 votes while Brown (909) narrowly edged Robin Law (898).
Additionally, the voters of the school district were overwhelmingly in favor of EWSD applying fund balance from FY20 towards supplementing the district’s budget in the event that the state conducts a clawback due to issues surrounding COVID-19. That article passed 4,628-653--88 percent of counted votes being in favor.
On the village side of things, unopposed candidate Ann Wadsworth was reelected to the Brownell Library’s Board of Trustees. Similarly, John Sonnick and Susan McNamara-Hill were voted as EWSD’s clerk and treasurer, respectively, without opposition.
Breaking down the school district’s budget, the village district was the most in favor -- percentage wise -- with a 65 percent approval rate (1,234-657). The Essex town outside the village was in favor of the proposal by 62 percent (1,595-980) while 59 percent (295-207) of Westford voters approved of it.