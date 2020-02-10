Area resident Karen Dolan announced on WVMT’s The Morning Drive Feb. 10 her candidacy as a state representative for Chittenden District 8-2.
Dolan, who primarily grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, moved to Essex Junction shortly after graduating from the University of Vermont. In a statement announcing her candidacy, Dolan said her entire career has been focused on public service--leading initiatives to strengthen opportunities for Vermonters.
“Essex Junction is a vibrant, growing community that requires a strong and connected voice at the State House,” Dolan said. “As a Village resident for the past 14 years, I feel fortunate to say that Essex Junction is the community that showed me what community is all about. I am running for state representative to ensure Essex Junction continues to thrive and that all Vermonters have access to communities that support them to succeed. As I start my campaign, I look forward to connecting with more neighbors to strengthen our village.”
Dolan has spent time working with food security systems, work-readiness programs, criminal justice reform, and facilitating community dialogue. She currently works at Essex Community Justice Center and plans to continue her efforts there if elected to the State House.
Outside of her work at the justice center, Dolan volunteers with Meals on Wheels and the Ronald McDonald House, and she is a coordinating member of Voices for Inclusion in Essex Westford. Additionally, Dolan is a member of the Village Capital Project Review Committee and a Girls on the Run coach at Thomas Fleming School.
Dolan lives in Essex Junction with her husband, Jason, and their two daughters.
Chittenden 8-2 is currently represented by Dylan Giambatista and Lori Houghton. Giambatista has announced he will not seek reelection to the House and is instead running for a Chittenden County senate seat.