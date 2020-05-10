Residents of the Village of Essex Junction may notice some discolored water coming out of their faucets over the next few weeks, but officials say there’s no need to worry about it.
The Public Works Department will be conducting fire hydrant flushing weekdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting May 11 and ending May 29.
If someone notices a discoloration in their water, they are advised to open and run the spigot on the outside of their residence for a few minutes and then run cold water out of an inside faucet until it clears up. While it may look unusual, the village says that the water is still safe--although it may stain white laundry items if being used in washing machines.
The annual process is done to clear the lines of sediment and debris so that the fire hydrants function properly. The rest of the town’s units will be flushed during the summer--likely around mid-July.
Any questions are asked to be directed to (802) 878-6944.