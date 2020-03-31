Vermont lawmakers passed a bill this week that makes changes to elections and voting laws in the state--one in particular potentially being essential for a local municipality.
Secretary of State Jim Condos announced the temporary adjustments on Monday after they were passed by the legislature and subsequently signed into law by Governor Phil Scott. Among the changes is giving municipal legislative bodies--which use floor meetings to vote on issues--the ability to instead use Australian-ballot voting this year without requiring that switch to be approved by a full vote from its residents.
While many towns and cities have already held their annual meetings, elections for board members, and voting on budgets, the Village of Essex Junction is still yet to do so. Its annual meeting--during which the budget is voted upon from the floor--was originally scheduled for April 2, but it was postponed last week to comply with Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe directive and to avoid facilitating a large gathering.
Instead, the village’s Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, using online, remote teleconferencing, to reschedule the budget vote. If that new date, likely to be May 11, is unable to hold the annual meeting as well, the trustees would then have one more chance to reschedule in June--in a window 30-40 days following--in order to have the budget approved by the July 1 deadline. However, the board now has the opportunity to forgo the in-person meeting and instead ask voters to use a ballot.
“I appreciate Vermont's House and Senate members, Secretary of State Condos and his staff, as well as Governor Scott and his staff for being willing to think outside of the box,” said Trustees President Andrew Brown. “As a community, Essex Junction has practiced the Vermont tradition of in-person Annual Meeting to discuss and vote upon the municipal budget. As we find ourselves in a health emergency, where being in groups may very well cause the spread of this deadly virus, having the capabilities outlined in this legislation will not only allow for additional residents to have their voices heard--but will allow us to do so without fear of catching COVID-19. The Board of Trustees will be discussing this legislation and possible changes to our Annual Meeting this Thursday.”
Another change signed into law Monday is the waiving of candidate petition signature gathering requirements for the statewide primary elections in August and the November general elections. All candidates wishing to appear on the ballot will still be required to file financial disclosure statements and consent of candidate forms.
“Eliminating the requirement for candidates to collect signatures for petitions is necessary in this time when we are sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary contact with other people,” said Elections Director Will Senning. “We all have a responsibility to limit our exposure and contact based on recommendations by the Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This common-sense measure will help keep candidates and voters safe.”
Lastly, the new temporary law creates emergency powers to allow the Secretary of State’s office, with the agreement of the governor, to enact the necessary measures to enable Vermonters to vote safely during the 2020 COVID-19 health crisis. Such measures could include the mailing of ballots to every registered voter, an extended cutoff for clerks to receive voted ballots, an expanded window for clerks to process voted ballots, the creation of secure ballot return stations, or the moving of polling locations, as examples.
“Fair and free elections are the foundation of our democracy,” said Secretary Condos. “These temporary changes to Vermont’s election laws will allow us to be nimble and adapt our elections process to ensure every eligible voter who wishes to vote can cast their ballot safely, without increasing exposure or putting their health and the health of other voters, election workers, and candidates at further risk.
“We hope to not have to make any changes to Vermont’s election procedures, but that would be a very optimistic outlook,” he continued. “We have no idea what this health emergency will look like in one month, five months, or eight, and so we need to be planning now to make sure that voters can still vote, and that our democracy can still thrive during crisis.”
For more information and guidance on elections during the COVID-19 state of emergency, visit the Elections Division COVID-19 Response page on the Vermont Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.vermont.gov/elections/about/covid-19-response/.
“This virus has disrupted our lives in so many ways, but it does not have to disrupt our democratic process,” Condos added.