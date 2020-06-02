The Town of Essex Selectboard will not be adding an additional seat any time soon.
While it will technically be “expanding” in the near future by filling a vacant seat, the board will not go from five to six seats without that detail being included in a voter-approved merger plan.
The Vermont House Committee on Government Operations sent a letter to Unified Manager Evan Teich, dated May 29, stating that “the proposed amendments to the Town of Essex Charter are not straightforward. Nor do they appear urgent.” The letter went on to say that the committee would be tabling the charter change, submitted as bill H.944, and would revisit one if the voters of the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction approve a plan of merger.
H.944 was sponsored by Representatives Marybeth Redmond (Chittenden-8-1), Dylan Giambatista (Chittenden-8-2), and Robert Bancroft (Chittenden-8-3) after the proposal -- listed on the March 3 ballot as Article V -- was approved by Essex voters by a decent margin. 4,029 residents were in favor of the article--that being about 61 percent of the 6,640 who voted on the issue.
In addition to adding a seat to the current makeup of five selectboard members, at-large seats would go away and be replaced by the stipulation of three seats going to residents from the village and three going to residents from outside of the village.
The letter sent to Teich, signed by House Government Operations Chair Sarah Copeland Hanzas and Vice Chair John Gannon, listed three issues as to why the committee decided not to pursue passing the bill.
The first issue was that the proposed amendment did not contain any transitional provisions for electing the selectboard. The letter said that “the lack of transitional provisions may also raise constitutional issues as duly elected members of the current selectboard would have to make way for new members.”
The next concern of the committee was that the amendment, as written, did not contain any reappointment language for population changes in the two districts--the town inside the village and the town outside the village. While the two have similar populations now, a sizable change in either direction could violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as there would be no mandate that seats be reappointed accordingly to continue fair representation among the two districts.
The final concern was with the proposed even-numbered board and the potential for tied votes that comes with it. “Research also indicates that boards with an odd number of members make better decisions,” the letter said. “It is the standard practice of our committee to recommend that any board with decision-making authority have an odd number of members.”
Article V made its way to the polls in March after a petition for the selectboard changes garnered more than 1,000 signatures in late 2019.
Essex reacts with letters to the editor:
Ken Signorello and Irene Wrenner, charter change petition authors