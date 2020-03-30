police stock photo
Metro Creative

Officers with the South Burlington Police Department (SBPD) have located a motor vehicle which was reported as stolen in Essex.

Early Sunday morning, an officer was patrolling the area of University Mall when he reportedly observed a vehicle operating in an erratic manner of a closed business parking lot. A query into the displayed registration revealed the vehicle was marked as stolen.

A SBPD corporal responded to the area and assisted in stopping the vehicle which was found to be occupied by two male juveniles--both of whom were on “runaway” status and being actively sought by Burlington Police. During the course of the stop, SBPD seized a small quantity of regulated drugs and subsequently seized the vehicle as evidence. An investigation is still underway, and referrals to the Chittenden Family Court will reportedly be forthcoming.

