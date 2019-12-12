On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Essex Junction Fire Department (EJFD) responded to a call regarding a vehicle which had crashed into a house on West Street.
At approximately 3:34 p.m., a vehicle reportedly pulled out of the Whitcomb Woods apartment complex’s driveway onto West Street and collided with the rear section of a Jeep Grand Cherokee which had been traveling westbound. According to EJFD, the driver of the Jeep--upon starting to lose control--pushed down on the gas pedal instead of the brake, accelerated across the short front lawn, and rammed into the residence.
The driver was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center. There were two people and a dog inside the house at the time, but none of them sustained any injuries.
EJFD was unaware of the cost of the damages inflicted upon the house or either automobile involved.
The West Street crash marks the second incident in which a vehicle has hit an Essex Junction building in the last month after a car went into a storefront on Pearl Street on Nov. 14.