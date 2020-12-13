WOODBURY -- The Essex Police Department (EPD) has reported that Clinton Casavant, an 89-year-old junction resident who went missing last Sunday, was found deceased in his car Saturday morning.
Around 9:45 a.m. Dec. 12, Vermont State Police (VSP) was called to an unmaintained logging road off of County Road in Woodbury for a report of the found vehicle which many agencies and members of the public had been looking for since Dec. 6. The caller, a resident of County Road, is said to have found Casavant’s black Ford Escape about a quarter mile off the main roadway.
VSP and members of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an investigation and found no suspicious activity to have occurred.
Casavant went missing last Sunday after leaving his Drury Drive residence around 5 p.m. to go to Central Beverage. After not returning home for a few hours, worried family members contacted authorities.
Essex Police issued notices for the public to be on the lookout for Casavant and his vehicle, and the search quickly spread to neighboring towns and counties. Throughout the week, the search was spread to other areas of Vermont and neighboring states.
Casavant’s family and EPD thanked the public for its overwhelming support over the last week.
