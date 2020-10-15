Young Writers Project

I hold the right to read,

to find,

to discover,

to work my way through,

and then think

and draw my own conclusions.

Kids have the right to see themselves

in book pages,

because…

Black kids exist.

Kids with ADHD exist.

Asian kids

and gay kids

and disabled kids.

Kids with only one parent at home.

Autistic kids,

trans kids,

Muslim kids,

Indigenous kids.

Non-brainy kids.

Boys who like dresses and makeup and showing emotions.

Kids whose parents are immigrants.

Kids who are adopted,

teens who are expecting,

and so many others.

We all exist.

Kids deserve to see

how other people live,

and

learn

to draw their own conclusions.

Kids are people, with

thoughts

and

ideas

and

opinions

that they have the right to figure out

themselves.

Kids need to be given the

tools to do so,

and kids need to feel like their

feelings are

real.

Kids

deserve

trust

and

respect

and options.

Kids deserve love.

