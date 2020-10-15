I hold the right to read,
to find,
to discover,
to work my way through,
and then think
and draw my own conclusions.
Kids have the right to see themselves
in book pages,
because…
Black kids exist.
Kids with ADHD exist.
Asian kids
and gay kids
and disabled kids.
Kids with only one parent at home.
Autistic kids,
trans kids,
Muslim kids,
Indigenous kids.
Non-brainy kids.
Boys who like dresses and makeup and showing emotions.
Kids whose parents are immigrants.
Kids who are adopted,
teens who are expecting,
and so many others.
We all exist.
Kids deserve to see
how other people live,
and
learn
to draw their own conclusions.
Kids are people, with
thoughts
and
ideas
and
opinions
that they have the right to figure out
themselves.
Kids need to be given the
tools to do so,
and kids need to feel like their
feelings are
real.
Kids
deserve
trust
and
respect
and options.
Kids deserve love.
