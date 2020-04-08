Young Writers Project

The place I call home...

has sturdy, stubborn mountains

lined with tall, reaching trees

that touch the soft white clouds

in the sky above the place

that I call home;

has only two seasons:

the hot, sweaty summer

and the frigid, numbing winter;

has dogs peering through the windows

as you bike down the street

to your best friend’s house;

has the ravishing sunset to watch

as you curl up on the porch,

a long, thick book in hand;

has a good feeling

every time you step outside

and breathe deeply

nature’s sweet perfume.

The place I call home

is called Vermont.

