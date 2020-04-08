The place I call home...
has sturdy, stubborn mountains
lined with tall, reaching trees
that touch the soft white clouds
in the sky above the place
that I call home;
has only two seasons:
the hot, sweaty summer
and the frigid, numbing winter;
has dogs peering through the windows
as you bike down the street
to your best friend’s house;
has the ravishing sunset to watch
as you curl up on the porch,
a long, thick book in hand;
has a good feeling
every time you step outside
and breathe deeply
nature’s sweet perfume.
The place I call home
is called Vermont.