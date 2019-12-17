What a warm winter
Scarlett Cannizzaro, 11, Essex
I watch as tiny snowflakes float down from the sky,
covering the ground in white.
The feeling that snow brings me is wonderful.
And then I think, "Well, isn't this just a warm winter?"
I watch as tiny marshmallows swim around in my warm mug.
Hot cocoa brings a positive feeling to me,
and I think, "Well, isn't this just a warm winter?"
I cover up under many blankets right beside the blazing fire.
Coziness brings me happiness,
and I think, "Well, isn't this just a warm winter?"
"Yes, yes it is."
