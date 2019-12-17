Where I live
I live among friends, among family, among peace.
I live among happiness, among joy, among excitement.
I live among a crackling fire,
among the woods out back to be explored,
among the smells of delicious food.
I live among the click-clack of paws,
among the wagging of tails,
among the barking aimed at empty streets.
I live among mountain views,
among snowballs and blowing wind,
among a small stream and tree limbs everywhere.
I live among what I love,
among what is unique to me,
among what feels like home.
