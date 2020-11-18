In the vast of nature, Man only walks.
Man feeds on her branches. He only sees
her fragrant buds, not her roots’ grounding rocks.
Suburbs claim land, skyscrapers hold market stock.
Man owns all and churns out smoke, trees he seizes.
In the vast of nature, Man only walks.
Palace bowers, factory towers, Man’s clocks:
All beat artificially, gone with breezes.
Ivy grows. She plants her firm, grounding rocks.
Man’s monuments fade, crumbling in the lochs.
They die in grass, marble weeds, fruitless trees.
In the vast of nature, Man only walks.
Humans love, die, die soft like midnight talk.
Humans hate, die, die martyrs on their knees.
Their shrines have no heart, only nature plants rocks.
Vengeful tempests rise, cities they stalk.
Nature steadfastly watches, waiting with ease,
patient as the trees, trees that grow through clocks.
In the vast of nature, Man only walks.
Isabella Silva, 16, Essex Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.