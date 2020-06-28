Customers of the Essex Junction Dunkin’ location on Pearl Street recently contributed a good sum of money to support the Vermont Foodbank.
During a three-day fundraiser for the foodbank’s COVID-19 Hunger Relief Fund, customers pitched in a total of $530. The fund was established to assist Vermonters experiencing food insecurity and isolation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort was spearheaded by Dunkin’ Manager Colleen Malone, of the Vermont Donut Enterprises franchisee group, who wanted to do something to help community members affected by the pandemic. The fundraiser will help provide more than 850 meals to those in need.