Vermont State Game Wardens and the Vermont Marine Corps League are partnering to support Toys for Tots. Wardens will accept toys, gift cards, and donations until Dec. 15, which will allow time to transfer them to the Toys for Tots program.
People can call their local warden to arrange a pick-up of toys or donations, or they can bring toys the Essex ANR (111 West Street, Essex Junction).
Wardens and their phone numbers are listed on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website here: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/contact/contact-a-warden