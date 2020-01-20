Trees, trees, and more trees!

Recently, the Town and Village Highway Employees, assisted by personnel from the Essex Parks and Recreation Department, picked up and recycled over 1,855 Christmas trees from the community.
The estimated original cost for these trees in excess of $75,000. The value quickly drops after the holidays to that of a recycled product useful for its energy value as a heat source. The picture only shows one load of the many that were collected. Town and Village officials would like to thank all the employees who picked up and helped to recycle the trees.