Toys for Kids launched throughout Essex, Essex Junction

Toys for Kids launched throughout Essex, Essex Junction

 PHOTO BY MIKE NOSEK

People may not be aware that thousands of Vermont kids live below the property level. At Christmas, they would not have a “Good Toy Day” if not for the efforts of Toys for Kids (T4K)--a 100 percent volunteer, non-profit program. Toys for Kids, coordinated by the Marine Corps League (MCL), is the largest Christmas toy collection program in Vermont for needy kids.

With the help of NBC Ch. 5 TV and many business sponsors, countless volunteers work diligently during the Christmas season to monitor and empty hundreds of the MCL’s red Toys for Kids barrels. All new, unwrapped toys collected are turned over to agencies like the Salvation Army for distribution to needy families in Vermont. In addition to toys for children up to age 14, the MCL depends on the generous financial donations throughout the year to buy $30 Visa gift cards at Christmas for 15-17 year-old kids.

To help the MCL financially, checks can be mailed to:

Toys for Kids, PO Box 4092, Burlington, VT 05406

People can also donate via PayPal on the MCL website: visit toysforkidsvt.com and select ‘donate.’

The MCL thanks people for their toy and financial donations so needy kids can have a “Good Toy Day” at Christmas. For more information contact any MCL member or John Welsh (T4K’s State Coordinator) at 802-872-0354.

Toy barrels in the Essex/Essex Junction area:

People’s United Bank: 2 Susie Wilson Road

Edward Jones: 20 Susie Wilson Road, Unit C

Gadue’s Dry Cleaning: 30 Susie Wilson Road

Essex Family Dental: 11 Market Place Drive

EDGE Sports & Fitness: 4 Gauthier Drive

State Farm Insurance: 159 Pearl Street, Suite #3

Harley Davidson Motorcycle: 157 Pearl Street

Vespa’s Pizza Pasta & Deli: 99 Pearl Street

VFW Post 6689: 73 Pearl Street

New England Federal Credit Union: 74 Pearl Street

Park Street Kuts: 4 Pearl Street, #106

MARK BBQ: 34 Park Street, Ste 9

Railroad & Main: 35 Main Street

Murray’s Tavern: 4 Lincoln Place

Essex High School: 2 Educational Drive

UPS Store #3327: 4 Carmichael Street, Ste 11

Hannaford’s Supermarket: 21A Essex Way, Lang Farm

Ace Hardware: 15 Essex Way

Essex Outlet Cinemas: 21 Essex Way

Edward Jones: 8 Essex Way, Ste 103C

Summit Chiropractic Center: 69 Center Road (Route 15)

Coin cans in the Essex/Essex Junction area:

River Road Discount Beverage: 45 River Road

Five Corners Variety: 39 Park Street

Agway Store: Route 2A

MARK BBQ: 34 Park Street, Ste 9

Gadue’s Dry Cleaning: 30 Susie Wilson Road

Recommended for you