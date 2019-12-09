Toys for Kids launched throughout Essex, Essex Junction

People may not be aware that thousands of Vermont kids live below the property level. At Christmas, they would not have a “Good Toy Day” if not for the efforts of Toys for Kids (T4K)--a 100 percent volunteer, non-profit program. Toys for Kids, coordinated by the Marine Corps League (MCL), is the largest Christmas toy collection program in Vermont for needy kids.
With the help of NBC Ch. 5 TV and many business sponsors, countless volunteers work diligently during the Christmas season to monitor and empty hundreds of the MCL’s red Toys for Kids barrels. All new, unwrapped toys collected are turned over to agencies like the Salvation Army for distribution to needy families in Vermont. In addition to toys for children up to age 14, the MCL depends on the generous financial donations throughout the year to buy $30 Visa gift cards at Christmas for 15-17 year-old kids.
To help the MCL financially, checks can be mailed to:
Toys for Kids, PO Box 4092, Burlington, VT 05406
People can also donate via PayPal on the MCL website: visit toysforkidsvt.com and select ‘donate.’
The MCL thanks people for their toy and financial donations so needy kids can have a “Good Toy Day” at Christmas. For more information contact any MCL member or John Welsh (T4K’s State Coordinator) at 802-872-0354.
Toy barrels in the Essex/Essex Junction area:
People’s United Bank: 2 Susie Wilson Road
Edward Jones: 20 Susie Wilson Road, Unit C
Gadue’s Dry Cleaning: 30 Susie Wilson Road
Essex Family Dental: 11 Market Place Drive
EDGE Sports & Fitness: 4 Gauthier Drive
State Farm Insurance: 159 Pearl Street, Suite #3
Harley Davidson Motorcycle: 157 Pearl Street
Vespa’s Pizza Pasta & Deli: 99 Pearl Street
VFW Post 6689: 73 Pearl Street
New England Federal Credit Union: 74 Pearl Street
Park Street Kuts: 4 Pearl Street, #106
MARK BBQ: 34 Park Street, Ste 9
Railroad & Main: 35 Main Street
Murray’s Tavern: 4 Lincoln Place
Essex High School: 2 Educational Drive
UPS Store #3327: 4 Carmichael Street, Ste 11
Hannaford’s Supermarket: 21A Essex Way, Lang Farm
Ace Hardware: 15 Essex Way
Essex Outlet Cinemas: 21 Essex Way
Edward Jones: 8 Essex Way, Ste 103C
Summit Chiropractic Center: 69 Center Road (Route 15)
Coin cans in the Essex/Essex Junction area:
River Road Discount Beverage: 45 River Road
Five Corners Variety: 39 Park Street
Agway Store: Route 2A
Gadue’s Dry Cleaning: 30 Susie Wilson Road