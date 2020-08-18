For just $50, one lucky winner will get their hands on a 2020 Cub Cadet Challenger MX 550.
The Essex Junction Firefighters Association (EJFA), a 501(c)(3), is raffling off the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) as a fundraiser with the help of CCR Sales and Service on Upper Main Street.
Tickets are $50 each, and a total of 400 were made available. They can be purchased by calling CCR at (802) 872-2666 and asking for Katie, by contacting the store through its Facebook page, or by getting in touch with a member of the Essex Junction Fire Department (EJFD). Sales will stop at 12 p.m. Sept. 7, and the drawing will take place later on Labor Day through Facebook Live on the department’s page.
The ATV, with a manufacturer suggested retail price of $12,300, will be at the EJFD station this Friday and Saturday -- at which time tickets can be purchased on site.
Ticket purchasers must be at least 18 years old. Find additional raffle rules at essexjctfire.org/store.html?view=1&id=2206&stx=0&cat=0&fbclid=IwAR1m7trVGZoo8KoXTC2ZTa_lQwRH1EyNxt1kjYTHBhl89m1i7H8AQXHNYRM.
EJFA helps fund many of the junction’s fire department purchases including new nozzles, gas meters, hand tools, and, two years ago, a $10,000 mask-fitting machine which is used by many other departments throughout Vermont.
The EJFA mission also supports the community in other ways, such as donating money for local events and supporting an annual scholarship for one high school senior. All funds the association receives come through donations and selling pull-tab tickets at Murray’s Tavern. Since the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the selling of pull tabs recently, the CCR raffle is a crucial aspect to the EJFA fundraising efforts this summer.