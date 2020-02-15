Fifth graders from Thomas Fleming School went on a field trip to Shelburne Farms and participated in an "Active in Winter" lesson. Students learned what animals are active during Vermont winters, what they need to survive, and how to tell animals apart by the tracks they leave in the snow. A few groups even encountered a fox in its natural habitat.
During their visit, students met Willow and Earle (resident bunnies) and learned what features rabbits have which help them survive in the winter. Students participated in games in the snow, skits, building homes for animals, and enjoyed the natural surroundings of the farm. This field trip ties into the fifth-grade Next Generation Science unit on ecosystems.