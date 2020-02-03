The Essex Westford School District would like to congratulate Ronak, a student at Summit Street School, who was recently honored by finishing in third place in a national art competition for students who are blind or visually impaired. The APH InSights Art Competition and Exhibition is an international contest that has allowed artists who have vision loss the opportunity to share their creative imagination with the world. Around 500 entries in all types of media are received each year. Judges from Louisville’s education and art community select pieces for display at the APH Annual Meeting in October.