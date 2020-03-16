On March 11, a group of Essex High School students spent the day at the Vermont State House. The group of students are all members of Students Demand Action (part of the Everytown organization). We work to promote gun violence prevention.
Today, at the legislature, we specifically focused on lobbying for H.610. This bill would close the Charleston Loophole and prevent domestic abusers from accessing guns.
We spoke with Senator Tim Ashe, Lt. Governor David Zuckerman, each Essex representative, and many other members of the House.
At the end of the day, our group was recognized on the House floor by Marybeth Redmond.