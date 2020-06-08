The American Council of Engineering Companies of Vermont (ACEC of Vermont) has named the Village of Essex Junction’s Fairview Drive Stormwater Improvements project the Merit Award winner for the water resources category of its Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) competition.
The firm responsible for the project was Aldrich + Elliott, PC, a water resources engineering company based in Essex Junction.
Vermont’s private sector engineers deliver strategic investments that are crucial to the state’s health, safety and quality of life,” Dale Gozalkowski, President of ACEC of Vermont, said. “This year’s awards go to both public and private projects that embody accomplishment in complex engineering disciplines. These firms’ partnerships with their private and public sector clients produce projects that help the people of Vermont thrive. It is our pleasure to announce the winners of the 2020 ACEC of Vermont Engineering Excellence Awards.”