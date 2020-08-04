ESSEX — Right off of Upper Main St. on Commonwealth Ave., Jules on the Green brings a little bit of sylvan charm to Essex suburbia. Their famous salmon BLT and Dutch baby pancakes are back and ready to order, as the restaurant is open for take-out, dine-in and outdoor seating Mondays and Tuesdays, 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Owner and concept creator, Silvio Mazzella, has made it his mission to provide Essex with rustic, fresh American food while fully committing to customers with food allergies. Mazella affirms that they are proud to be 100% peanut and tree nut free.
Mazella is also committed to maintaining its relationship with local Vermont farms “to make our customers’ experience as enjoyable as possible, even through these challenging times in the age of the global pandemic,” says Mazella. With this in mind, Mazella is happy to share the Jules House Farm Fresh Salad recipe:
Start with the type of lettuce you prefer--Jules on the Green uses a mixed green blend. Add sliced roasted red peppers, fresh grape tomatoes, diced shallots, diced mozzarella and green and black olives. Toss with your favorite vinaigrette and serve. Replace the mozzarella with tofu if you prefer a dairy-free salad.
But, Mazella notes, if you season your salad, “Always use the freshest herbs and spices. Spices lose their flavor when they get old and will not express the same profile in a dish.”