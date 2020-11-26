In the past, the Professional Foods program at Center for Technology, Essex has served between 100-120 senior citizens at the Essex Alliance Church a Thanksgiving meal. In a year where social distancing has made it not possible and with many seniors alone for the holiday, this year they prepared dinner to-go for them.
Dinner was prepared by all three classes in the Professional Foods program: Pre-Tech 5, Pro Foods 1, and Pro Foods 2. The sumptuous meal included stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, cranberry relish, butternut squash, and -- of course -- the star of the show, turkey.
