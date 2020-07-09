NBT Bank donates to local food shelf

ESSEX -- A community food shelf recently received a generous donation from NBT Bank.
The bank, which has locations in seven states including one in Essex Junction, supported Aunt Dot’s Place with a contribution of $1,500.
“We are very grateful for the many volunteer hours and financial support NBT Bank has donated to help the vulnerable citizens living in our community,” said Aunt Dot’s Place President Fran Kinghorn. “We couldn’t do it without the support of local businesses like NBT Bank.”
The donation is not the only way the bank has supported the food shelf over time.
“NBT has established a great connection with Aunt Dot’s Place through volunteer opportunities, and we are so proud to be able to also financially support this critical service,” said NBT Investment Services Regional Manager for Wealth and Institutional Services Chris Quintin.
Aunt Dot’s is a resource for residents of Essex, Westford, Underhill, and Jericho. More information can be found at auntdotsplace.com.