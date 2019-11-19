MENTOR Vermont recently awarded 25 grants, totaling $348,735, to support youth mentoring programs throughout the state. The 2019-2020 Vermont Mentoring Grants will support more than 100 new and existing program sites, and more than 1,800 adult-to-youth mentor pairs in communities across Vermont.
The Vermont Mentoring Grants are made possible each year through funding support from the A.D. Henderson Foundation and the Vermont Department for Children and Families. The 2019-2020 grants will provide continuing support for established programs that demonstrate they meet best practices and help expand mentoring programming in underserved regions of the state.
All 2019-2020 grantees have committed to being partners in the Vermont K-12 Mentoring Initiative, a multi-year project, spearheaded by MENTOR Vermont, to establish the statewide program infrastructure needed to allow youth the opportunity to be matched with a mentor from elementary school until they successfully enter adulthood.
Additionally, grantees beyond their first two years of operation are required to demonstrate that they are meeting best practices through the Quality Mentoring System (a program assessment system developed by MENTOR Vermont and MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership). Grantees will also continue to use common questions from the Vermont Mentoring Surveys to survey their mentors and mentees.
Through the 2019-2020 Vermont Mentoring Grants, MENTOR Vermont has awarded 25 grants to agencies, schools and districts/supervisory unions, and independent non-profits throughout the state, including:
Statewide: The DREAM Program; Everybody Wins! Vermont.
Multiple Counties: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont (Chittenden, Essex, Orleans, and Windham Counties); The Collaborative (Bennington, Windham, and Windsor Counties); Franklin County Caring Communities (Franklin and Grand Isle Counties); Living Proof Mentoring (Chittenden and Windsor Counties); New Circle Mentoring Program/Safer Society Foundation (Addison and Rutland Counties); and Spectrum Mentoring/Spectrum Youth and Family Services (Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties).
Chittenden County: Connecting Youth Mentoring/Champlain Valley School District; Essex FriendCHIPS/Essex CHIPS; Maker Mentor Program/The Generator; King Street Center’s Junior Senior Buddies; Milton Mentors/Milton Community Youth Coalition; and SB Mentoring/South Burlington School District.
For more information about the Vermont Mentoring Grants and this year’s award recipients, please visit: www.mentorvt.org/vermont-mentoring-grants.