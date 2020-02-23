Kianna Giroux speaks about importance of BLM flag during raising ceremony

Essex High School students recently held a ceremony to raise the Black Lives Matter flag.
Speech Delivered by EHS student Kianna Giroux
I’m Kianna Giroux, and I am a member of the EHS Diversity Club.
I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to come out and support this movement. The Diversity Club members and I have petitioned and then faced the school board to have this flag raised. We’ve successfully reached over 200 signatures in just a short period of time. And during this process, we have had the chance to educate some students on racial justice and the topic of white privilege.
This flag is a representation for all people of color, and it lets them know that we see the injustices that happen, not just around the country but in this school and community as well. I want to make clear that this flag is in no way intended to put people of color above anyone else. As part of the minority, we face problems every day that you may not see just because of the color of our skin.
Black Lives Matter is a movement whose goal is to raise awareness of violence and systematic racism. Police brutality is happening every day; we hear about it on the news, but we never speak about it or bring light to it. African Americans are being oppressed and stereotyped everyday as well. Many even lose their lives just because of the color of their skin.
Having the opportunity to raise this flag means a lot to me, and I hope it means a lot to others as well. In a school with a small percentage of people of color, this flag symbolizes that Essex acknowledges our presence and that we too matter. I encourage you all to speak up if you see or hear anything that shouldn’t be happening. If it's someone saying the N word or using racial slurs towards someone, if it’s in a song or someone thinks it’s a joke, speak up and let them know what they are doing is not right. We all need to work on this together. We thank you for being here. We hope you consider joining our group.