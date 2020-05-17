Muhlenberg College held its 2020 Honors Convocation last Thursday with a student from Essex Junction being awarded an academic laurel during the virtual ceremony that celebrated academic achievement, community engagement, original research and commitment to the college.
Jacob Botelho, a senior theater major, was bestowed with the Corona D'alloro Prize in Italian Studies--an honor for outstanding students in the concentration.
“Congratulazioni Jake! Siamo così orgogliosi dell'uomo che sei diventato, continua ad essere la musica della vita,” read a slide for Botelho, signed by ‘Mother and Shawn.’ Google Translate converted that in English to, “Congratulations Jake! We are so proud of the man you have become, go on to be the music of life.”
Another slide, signed by ‘Dad, Gayle, Brady, and Dylan,’ said, “Congratulations Jake, we are very proud of all your accomplishments and are excited for what lies ahead of you!”
In its 172nd year of facilitating higher education, the Allentown, Pa. institution conducted the awards ceremony virtually for the first-time ever this year.