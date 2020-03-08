Incoming Kindergarten Parent Information Night will be held Thursday, March 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School Cafeteria (1 Bixby Hill Road).
This event is intended for parents/guardians of Essex Town children who will be five years old on, or before, Sept. 1, 2020 and who are planning to attend kindergarten in the 2020-21 school year.
Parents/guardians are invited to join the school staff to learn about the jobs they love to do and to hear about the daily lives of EES kindergarteners--as well as important information regarding procedures, busing, and health--among other things. Because this is an "information-heavy" evening, it is recommend to leave children at home, but they are certainly encouraged to tag along if there are no other options.