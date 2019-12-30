One of Hiawatha School parent teacher organization's (PTO) expressed goals is to "provide support and assistance to families and staff in an effort to create the best possible education for each child.” In spring of 2019, the school began to look at its efforts toward equity and inclusion, including how it, as a PTO, operates and what it values. That led to an ad hoc “equity work group” that developed the idea of a parent- and caregiver-focused speaker series.
In 2020, Hiawatha will be hosting and supporting educational conversations for parents, guardians, and community members led by area experts on a range of topics. The goal is to help people learn how to be better and more nurturing caregivers, learn about their neighbors, and support their greater community.
- Free childcare will be provided (RSVP by texting the word “care” to 31996 for the 1/9 event)
- $1 per slice of pizza on hand (suggested donation)
- Free pizza for teachers
- Complete details and speaker photos at http://www.ewsd.org/hiapto
- All events start at 6 p.m. unless noted and take place at: Hiawatha Elementary School, 30 Hiawatha Ave., Essex Junction, VT 05452
Thursday, Jan. 9 - Healthy, Affordable Food for Kids, and Local Food Insecurity and Resources in VT
Time: 5:45-6:15 p.m. for Food for Kids; 6:15-7:30 p.m. for Food Insecurity
Hannaford dietitian Joanne Heidkamp, MS, RD will present ideas on putting together snacks for kids that provide the energy and nutrients they need without breaking the budget. She'll also discuss how involving kids in planning and preparing snacks can help them develop self-confidence and kitchen skills.
Hunger Free VT's Tim Morgan, a child nutrition initiatives specialist, and Olivia Peña, a food security specialist, will present on hunger and food insecurity in the community, the important programs that work to improve food security, and how communities and families can support and get access to healthy, affordable foods.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Raising Inclusive Kids: Talking to Kids on Race - 6 p.m
Dr. Marissa Coleman is a clinical psychologist and fellow Hiawatha parent. Her clinical and consulting practice prioritizes equity, diversity, and inclusion. This specific discussion will focus on a brief overview of the socialization of race, strategies for discussing race with school-aged children, and common barriers to having critical conversations about race. The discussion will be interactive with an emphasis on co-creating an inclusive space in order to explore how everyone is socialized by race. More information about Dr. Coleman’s practice can be found on her website at www.DrMarissaColeman.com.
Wednesday, Mar. 25 - Raising Inclusive Kids: A Parent’s Toolkit for LGBTQIA+ Issues - 6 p.m.
Amber Leventry is an LGBTQIA+ activist, Hiawatha parent, and writer. They will give parents and community members the tools and confidence to talk to kids about what it means to be gay, transgender, and gender nonconforming. Attendees will learn tips on ways to answer kids’ questions, start conversations about sexuality and gender, and foster a love of diversity.They will also discuss the significance of accepting and affirming our kids’ LGBTQ identity and the risks of not doing so.
Thursday, Apr. 16 - Trauma-informed Parents: What are adverse childhood experiences and how can we help our kids become resilient? - 6 p.m.
Betsy Ferry LICSW, Howard Center School services supervisor supervises mental health clinicians based in schools. She will talk about adverse childhood experiences and exposure to traumatic events, how these experiences affect children, families, classrooms and communities, and ways parents can promote resiliency and build protective factors to help kids bounce back.