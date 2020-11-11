Essex Rec has released its Late Fall 2020 Brochure, which includes programming that goes into the winter, with events scheduled for all ages.
Here’s a taste of what’s included:
Parents’ Night Out (Friday, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11: 5:30-9 p.m.)
Looking for a night out without the kids? Send them to the Essex Rec facilities at Maple Street Park for a movie, pizza from Little Caesar’s, popcorn, and games! Kids can bring their pajamas, a pillow, and a blanket to get cozy for the movie. Children must be potty trained and must be between 3-10 years old. The cost is $20 for one child and $15 for a second child.
Stargazer Trail Hike (Friday, Nov. 20: 6:30-8:30 p.m.)
Join Madeline McHose on a guided walk through the trails behind Foster Road Park and Essex Middle School. This easy trail hike is a great way to learn more about this extensive trail network. From the prairie fields and a sandy lookout over the Circ, Essex Rec hopes to have a beautiful view of the night sky! This is for all ages and costs just $10 for Essex families and $15 for non-Essex families.
Winter Lights in the Park (Nov. 26 -- Jan. 1: 5-8 p.m.)
Take a walk through Maple Street Park, located at 75 Maple Street in Essex, and enjoy the lights accompanied by festive music. Pick up a scavenger hunt list on your way into the park to see if you can find all the hidden ornaments in the trees. There is no cost to check out the display!
Holiday Lights Contest
Help Essex Rec spread the holiday spirit! Decorate your home for the viewing pleasure of your neighbors and community members. Register your home by Friday, Dec. 4 for two weeks of judging and voting (categories: Classic Lights, Colored Lights, and Most Creative). Winners will be voted upon by fellow community members and prizes will be awarded from local businesses.
